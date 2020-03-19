Nigerian tech hubs launch calls for COVID-19 solutions

Nigerian hubs Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) and Ventures Platform have called on startups with solutions that could address the spread of COVID-19 in Africa to apply for funding and other forms of assistance.

Since being identified in China at the end of last year, COVID-19 – or Coronavirus – has spread across the world, and the first African cases emerged in the last couple of weeks.

Governments globally are reacting strongly to the crisis, schools are closed and people are increasingly working from home, but Nigerian tech hubs are looking for startups to come forward with solutions that can help slow, or halt, the spread of the virus.

The CcHub, through its Kigali-based Design Lab, is offering funding and design support for teams working with solutions addressing problems related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

These include, but not limited to, projects that can help with last mile communication, support for the infected and the most vulnerable in society, local production of essential medical supplies, and support for the food value chain. Applications are open here.

Ventures Platform, meanwhile, has opened applications for the COVID-19 Innovation Challenge, which will provide workspace, mentorship and grant funding to projects based around reporting, tracing or anything else that helps the fight against COVID-19. Applications are open here.