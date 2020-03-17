Nigeria’s FCMB launches early-stage startup pitch challenge

Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has expanded its monthly knowledge-sharing event EPIC Hour to include a pitching component known as EPIC Pitch.

EPIC Pitch is designed to help budding entrepreneurs obtain quality product feedback, funding and partnerships by exposing their startups to top players in the ecosystem.

The event will take place twice per quarter, with the first edition taking place on March 27. Organised in partnership with Passion Incubator, a Lagos based incubator and accelerator, each challenge will see five startups chosen to pitch.

One winner will emerge from each event, taking home US$300 in grant cash to grow their business. Aside from this small amount of funding, participants will also gain access to mentorship and advisory services.

Applications are open here until March 23.