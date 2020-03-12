SA HR startup Hi5 launches host of new features, side projects

South African human resources (HR) startup Hi5 launched 21 new features and two side projects over the course of 2019 as it registered significant growth.

Launched in 2016, Hi5 allows companies to better manage their HR processes via a simple app that allows employees to update their own information.

By registering for, adding co-workers and sending invitations, HR staff can sit back and allow employees to populate their own data. The aim is to cut down on laborious administration and meetings so managers can focus on qualitative staff engagement.

The startup has been scaling up its operations in the wake of a funding round in 2018, however, and in 2019 launched 21 new features and two side-projects. These include ValuesCreator Plus, a tool which lets users browse, create and get your team to vote up company values, and Scenty, a simple sentiment analysis tool with an open API.

Hi5 mobile app installations saw a 110 per cent increase over the course of the year, while new clients included Distell, OutsourcedCFO, Allan Gray and Allan Gray Orbis, and Momentum.

“Our user base has doubled this year, and grew exponentially in the US. We’re super proud that the efforts of our team have paid off,” Hi5 chief executive officer (CEO) Gary Willmott told Disrupt Africa.

“Last year was tough, due to the fact that we still have a lot of clients in South Africa and the economy hasn’t been easy. However due to the nature of our platform being a SaaS solution, we’ve been fortunate to attract clients from all over the world who are culture-driven.”

