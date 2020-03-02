SA startup launches fuel-purchasing mobile app for fleets

South African startup GetSmartFuel has rolled out its mobile app, which allows corporates, schools and fleet firms to order fuel and have it delivered directly to them.

Launched late last year, GetSmartFuel allows customers to purchase LPG gas, petrol, diesel and motor lubricants, while also providing other services such as tyre pressure checks, car services and car washes.

Users can order fuel, check on delivery schedules in real-time, and make payments using the app, with the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO) Albert Mubako saying it wanted to provide a solution for convenient ordering and after-hours delivery of fuel, bringing suppliers and customers closer together.

The self-funded GetSmartFuel is in the process of partnering with key suppliers in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and is currently active in Cape Town. Mubako said it plans to expand to Johannesburg and Harare in the coming months, and ultimately the rest of Southern Africa.

“The uptake has been good on the supplier side, and we are looking to expand locations with new LPG and fuel supply companies. Customers are eager for a service to reduce the drive to service stations,” he said.

“We deliver to pinned geo-locations via the app, making it easier for customers to head straight home, even on the days when they need fuel.”

GetSmartFuel charges a small administration fee to suppliers, and also charges customers for delivery.

