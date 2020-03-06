Sierra Leonean startup launches classifieds mobile app

Sierra Leone-based startup SaloneBuy has launched a classifieds mobile app that has already seen strong uptake and helped it secure some seed funding.

Founded earlier this year, SaloneBuy is a classifieds mobile app that allows users to buy and sell products across categories such as vehicles, fashion and electronics, while it is also possible to book services such as tutoring.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Sorie Sankoh told Disrupt Africa that the startup was hoping to fill a sizeable gap locally, with international platforms such as Amazon and Craigslist not available in Sierra Leone or other African countries, and help businesses gain more exposure online.

SaloneBuy has already seen high levels of uptake, and has raised US$15,000 in funding to assist further growth.

“We have 31,000 monthly visitors, over 1,000 registered businesses, and 5,000 ads posted to date,” Sankoh said.

“We are planning to expand to other African countries, but we are only currently targeting West Africa.”

The startup charges users for posting adverts.

