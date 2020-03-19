This DRC-based startup is helping people protect their children and property

Kinshasa-based startup Kintrack has developed a real-time tracking system that helps people keep track of their children and property using a mobile app.

Founded in 2019 by Cedric Singa, Kintrack has built an app that allows for vehicle tracking, GPS fleet management, and remote child surveillance, which is used by households across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The startup’s Android-based system is designed to track mobile phone and vehicles, enabling companies to dispatch and monitor drivers more efficiently, and parents to monitor their children when they are away from the home. Fleet management companies can also set up trigger notifications when tracked vehicles encounter accidents, are speeding, or make unscheduled stops.

“The kidnapping of people in our cities, especially the abduction of minors, is getting higher every year, while vehicle thefts are booming in the city of Kinshasa. In some garages, most vehicles sold come from thefts. The same is true of a few used car treads, where one or two vehicles are of questionable origin,” Singa told Disrupt Africa.

“Seeing all these problems, we created Kintrack to propose a personal safety solution for vehicles and children.”

The self-funded startups is so far tracking dozens of vehicles and a handful of children, but is looking for funding to help it expand. It hopes to offer its services to all of the DRC in future, and has put in place plans to launch in Douala, Cameroon with the help of a local incubator.

