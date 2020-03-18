Zambian startup launches online vehicle licencing platform

Zambian startup Garibara has launched its online platform that facilitates the simpler renewals of vehicle licences for customers.

Launched in May of last year, Garibara allows users to add their vehicle and licence details, and receive reminders prior to expiry. Motorists at this point can request renewal, with the whole process handled by the platform.

Founder Andrea Manongwa said the platform filled an important gap, as Zambia’s motor vehicle registry does not have a website and thus queues are extremely long for those looking to renew licences.

“Time spent in these queues is unproductive. We are trying to make it easy for motorists to be able to renew vehicle licences digitally,” he said.

Garibara already has several dozen paying users in spite of not having done any marketing, and is working on a second phase – an e-commerce platform for motor vehicle parts. Manongwa said the plan is to extend the platform regionally, to countries such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa.

