22 African tech startups selected for Wimbart PR Office Hours

Twenty-two African startups have been selected for the Office Hours programme run by London-based public relations agency Wimbart, which offers webinars and mentorship to equip African tech startups with the PR tools required to achieve their business goals.

Disrupt Africa reported last month Wimbart, an independent PR agency specialising in Africa and emerging markets, had launched Office Hours, through which it hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part to all African tech startups’ planning and growth, helping them realise their vision as they scale.

Twenty-two African tech startups have now been selected to take part, and will now have the chance to will join an in-depth all-cohort PR webinar and Q&A with Wimbart founder and managing director Jessica Hope, followed by two dedicated one-on-one office hours sessions where each company will deep dive into communications challenges and questions that are specific to their business needs.

Fifteen of those companies are from Nigeria, namely Passage Telecommunications, The Bulb Africa, Lendsqr, Novel, Pledre, Ovarec, Scrapays Technologies, RentSmallsmall, Ekolaundry, Digitalthingzhut, Staffbus, Wellahealth Technologies, Crop2Cash, First Medtrade Africa, and Pricepally.

Two Kenyan startups are also taking part, in the shape of Ecodudu and Growd Global, and another two from Ghana, namely OZÉ and Reaval. The cohort is completed by Rwanda’s Kumva, Cameroon’s GeoAdvantage, and the pan-African Doctor 4 Africa.

A second edition of the Office Hours programme is likely to be launched later in 2020.