African green startups invited to apply for virtual incubator

African startups have been invited to apply for the Greenpreneurs programme, which helps young leaders to connect globally and receive support on turning their ideas into tangible impact.

Run collectively by Student Energy, Youth Climate Lab, and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Greenpreneurs is a virtual green entrepreneurship incubator for youth-led teams targeting GGGI member and partner countries, which include Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Morocco, Mozambique and Senegal.

The 12-week virtual incubator and competition is open to young people between the ages of 17 and 35, with teams invited to submit their solutions focused on one of the following challenge areas – Sustainable Energy, Sustainable Landscapes, and Green Cities.

“These priority themes reflect the urgent issues impeding growth in developing countries in the context of green growth, climate change, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants will compete with 15 global teams for the opportunity to develop the best business proposal, to win seed funding, mentorship, and conference bursaries, designed to help scale their entrepreneurship solution,” the organisers said.

Applications are now open for the 2020 programme, which is the third cohort and will run between June 1 and August 28.