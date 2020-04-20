Applications open to She Leads Africa high-growth programme

She Leads Africa has opened applications to Nigerian companies to its High Growth Coaching Programme, a three-month accelerator providing growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.

She Leads Africa helps young women achieve their professional dreams by providing expert advice and opportunities for networking.

The organisation’s High Growth Coaching Programme provides participants with three months of intensive training on business and operational skills, access to a private community of high achieving founders, and support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals.

Successful applicants will gain access to 18 masterclasses on crucial business skills with top business experts each month for three months, and win rewards to support your business.

The program is open to business in any sector or industry-based anywhere in Nigeria.

Applications are open until June 20, with the programme beginning in July. The 2020 High Growth Coaching Programme is run in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance.