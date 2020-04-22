Ghanaian startup FastRx launches COVID-19 self-checker, contact tracing platforms

Ghanaian on-demand pharmacy platform FastRx has launched self-checker and contract tracing platforms to help check the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

FastRx allows users to access and afford medication via personalised financing plans, and offers free one-hour delivery for prescriptions and OTC medications.

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the startup has launched a self-checker called Abbey that enables people to quickly assess the possibility of being infected with the virus.

It has also developed a contact tracing platform to help authorities gather information on the movement of people and trace those who may have been in contact with an infected person. It enables users to simply scan QR codes at various locations they visit to register their movements.

“One of the reasons why we built FastRx CheckIn is to provide authorities from different countries across Africa a solution to gather data on the movement of people who might have come in contact with an infected person,” said the startup’s co-founder William Abrefa.