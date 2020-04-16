Global innovation studio wants to facilitate Egyptian corporate-startup partnerships

The Egyptian chapter of global innovation studio Rainmaking Innovation has opened applications for its AMPLIFY initiative, which aims to create commercially viable partnerships between startups and corporates in the banking sector.

Rainmaking Innovation is the mother company of global industry-focused accelerator Startupbootcamp, and has facilitated more than 300 corporate-startup pilots globally.

In Egypt, the company is launching a call to entrepreneurs and founders to join its AMPLIFY initiative, giving startups the chance to partner with firms in the financial, banking, non-banking, and insurance sectors.

“We will be dedicating ourselves to be your innovation partners in enabling you to ramp up your competitiveness in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 impact, and we will roll up our sleeves and explore all possible B2B commercialisation, piloting, and corporate traction opportunities with you,” the company said.

Applications are open here until April 20.