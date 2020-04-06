Global VC firm Antler commits up to $500k in funding to startups battling COVID-19

Global early-stage VC firm Antler is inviting startups tackling the COVID-19 outbreak to apply for the chance to secure up to US$500,000 in funding.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Antler, a global startup generator and early-stage VC firm with eight locations across the world. It launched operations in Kenya last year, and provided pre-seed funding to four companies.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is inviting startups to propose solutions in mitigation, medical equipment, remote health and digital tools, and plans to invest in up to five teams and deploy up to US$500,000.

“Great necessity inspires great innovation. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt human life around the world, now is a time when innovators need to come together for the greater good. That’s why we believe it is our time to do our part at Antler,” said Magnus Grimeland, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Antler.

Applications are now open and can be submitted here until April 15, with Antler inviting startups from all over the world to take part.

After a screening process, selected teams will be invited to a video pitch session. Following that, the finalists will pitch to Antler’s Investment Committee remotely. The investment criteria will take into account the relevance towards mitigating COVID-19, as well as how the startup works in a post-COVID-19 era.

Companies receiving the investment will receive access to Antler’s global network of entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts, as well as coaching by Antler’s leadership. Antler will help startups get their solutions off the ground and make them accessible to those who need them as quickly as possible.

“It has long been a mantra of the tech ecosystem that entrepreneurs are building the world of tomorrow. We are calling on the brightest to create solutions that help guarantee the global community can recover, and grow, following the crisis. We believe that the technologies created during this crisis will have the potential to create a fairer and better future,” said Grimeland.

