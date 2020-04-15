JUMP app launched to support businesses in Western Cape

The Western Cape government has launched its JUMP app for entrepreneurs, offering a one-stop-shop for existing and potential business owners to get all the resources they need to start, scale and grow their companies.

The JUMP app supports businesses by giving them access to trusted information, business networks, tools and advice.

Free to download on the App Store and Google Play, it offers entrepreneurs a range of features including a map-driven database of more than 4,000 small businesses and service providers spread across the Western Cape. This means users can list their business, and find other businesses to network with, and support, in their area.

Other features available in the app include How To, for guidance on starting and running your business; Biz Assist, to find local organisations and businesses to network with; JumpCast, for inspiring talks from experts and other entrepreneurs; and JumpStart, a business healthcheck that highlights new opportunities and ideas.

The JUMP platform first launched in March 2019 as a mobile website, and over the last year has given thousands of entrepreneurs access to digital tools, applications, services and training together with real-world support networks.

For the latest iteration, it has also partnered with FinFind, a leader in small business finance readiness, to add the FundingAssist feature to the app. This feature gives business owners looking for funding the opportunity to assess their unique business finance needs, receive recommendations on the appropriate funders and products available, and gain assistance with their funding readiness and application process.

