Kenyan logistics startup Amitruck secures funding from GreenTec Capital

Kenyan startup Amitruck, which has developed a mobile and web based trucking logistics platform, has raised funding from GreenTec Capital to boost its growth plans.

Founded one year ago, Amitruck matches cargo owners with trucking logistics professionals through a digital competitive bidding process, bringing trust and transparency into the African logistics sector.

Amitruck’s solution cuts out expensive middlemen whilst increasing security as all drivers and vehicles are vetted and goods in transit insured. The startup has already seen impressive traction, and has now secured investment from GreenTec Capital to support its growth plans and further scaling.

“With a presence in Germany and in Africa, GreenTec is an ideal partner as we continue to scale our business,” said Mark Mwangi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Amitruck. “We’re excited to have a partner on board that provides vast strategic experience in our market.”

GreenTec, which makes small investments in African tech startups but says its real value-add comes from its “company-building” model, has invested in a host of African startups, including Kenyan AI startup SuperFluid Labs, Nigerian logistics startup Parcel-it, Kenyan insurtech platform Bismart, Moroccan recruitment service KWIKS, and, most recently, Ivory Coast-based waste management startup Coliba.

The company’s senior company builder Maxime Bayen said logistics was a significant challenge in Africa, and one which was only emphasised by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Amitruck’s solution has the potential to tackle the fragmentation and lack of trust in the sector while enabling capacity growth by increasing driver and truck owner accessibility to the broader market. We are extremely proud to be kicking off this long-term collaboration with Amitruck’s team,” he said.

