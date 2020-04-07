Lagos-based logistics startup kwik secures further funding

Lagos-based deliveries startup kwik has secured its latest funding, with the founder of French video games company Ubisoft SA investing to help the company scale its operations.

Disrupt Africa reported last July on the launch of kwik in Lagos after the startup raised seed funding.

A B2B logistics platform, kwik has seen impressive early growth, and is now in the process of raising a Series A round. As part of that, it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Yves Guillemot, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ubisoft SA.

The investment will allow the company to scale up in Nigeria, with CEO Romain Poirot-Lellig saying delivery platforms had proven an essential link to Africa last-mile delivery supply chains in the current context.

