Nigerian agri-tech startup Farmcrowdy moves into e-commerce with Foods platform

Nigerian agri-tech startup Farmcrowdy has ventured into the e-commerce space with the launch of Farmcrowdy Foods, a one-stop digital marketplace that allows consumers to conveniently purchase highly affordable fresh food products from the comfort of their homes.

Formed in 2016, the Farmcrowdy platform connects small scale farmers across Nigeria with access to finance sourced from individuals and corporates via its online platform, and has so far empowered over 25,000 farmers across 14 states.

The startup raised US$1 million in additional seed funding just over a year ago, and has been broadening its offering since. Last year it launched Farmgate Africa, which gives major processors and international buyers the opportunity to purchase commodities directly from local farming clusters, while earlier this year it entered the meat business with the acquisition of Best Foods (L&P).

Now, it is moving into e-commerce, launching Farmcrowdy Foods. The online platform allows users to buy fresh food directly from farmers via its web platform. An Android app has also been rolled out, with an iOS version to follow.

“Our aim is to ensure that consumers obtain their products from hygienic environments and are properly processed in good conditions. All our products are traceable, healthy, and fit for consumption,” Farmcrowdy said.