24 organisations selected for programme supporting startup ecosystem builders

Forty-seven individuals from 24 entrepreneur support organisations (ESOs) have been selected to participate in the NextGen Ecosystem Builder Africa 2020 programme, which aims to build the capacity of mid-level teams within these organisations.

Disrupt Africa reported in December Village Capital and the African Management Institute (AMI) had opened applications for a management training programme for the next generation of talent within ESOs in Africa.

The goal of the programme, which is being run with the support of the Dutch Good Growth Fund, is to strengthen mid-level talent within ESOs, equipping the next generation of entrepreneurial ecosystem leaders with the skills they need to drive Africa’s startups forward.

The 47 participants were chosen from more than 130 ESOs that applied, and operate in 20 African countries. They will take part in forums led by Village Capital and AMI which will consist of three learning labs. The programme will include training on both technical skills and soft skills.

“The engine that makes ESOs run in Africa are mid-level managers. However, overstretched budgets and intense programme schedules leave very little time to provide these critical team members with skill enhancement and professional development. We look forward to helping fill that gap by fostering the development of both hard and soft skills for the next generation of talent within ESOs,” said Brenda Wangari, programme manager for Africa at Village Capital.