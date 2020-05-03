3 Nigerian tech startups secure funding from Ventures Platform

Nigerian startups Tambua Health, Brass and FunnelJoy have secured investment from early-stage fund Ventures Platform to help them scale their solutions.

Ventures Platform invests in early-stage startups that are building capital-efficient platforms that democratise prosperity, plug infrastructural gaps, connect underrepresented communities, create efficiencies, solve for non-consumption, and improve livelihoods.

Portfolio companies include Trove, Thank U Cash and MDaaS, and Ventures Platform has now added to its stable with three more investments. The amounts invested are undisclosed.

Tambua Health uses lung sound analysis to transform the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases globally. The company has built a hardware device called the T-sense that generates images of the lungs by detecting the vibrations of sound as air moves in and out of the lungs using sensor arrays put on the back of the patient.

The startup recently secured funding after taking part in the Y Combinator accelerator, and also participated in the Google Launchpad Africa programme.

Brass, meanwhile, is a digital bank that provides small and medium businesses with a suite of products and tools designed to help them grow. FunnelJoy is all-in-one tool designed for digital entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators to help them capture, convert and engage leads and sell products online.

Ventures Platform partner Kayode Oyewole said the company was proud to be investing throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“Today, despite the reality of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching second and third order social and economic effects, our convictions haven’t changed as we believe that this pandemic makes a stronger case for investing in innovative startups that are nimble and able to benefit from a boost in user adoption and lower customer education costs as people find new ways to live, work and communicate,” he said.

“Moreover, the way we get out of rot is by building.”