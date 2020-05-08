8 Tunisian startups bank $65k each from Flat6Labs accelerator

Eight Tunisian startups have secured US$65,000 each in funding after taking part in the Flat6Labs Tunis accelerator programme.

Flat6Labs Tunis graduated its fifth cohort with a digital demo day last week, with the eight startups pitching having taken part in a 16-week programme, the last leg of which was conducted remotely.

Each participating startup received US$65,000 in equity funding, as well as various kinds of support via the Flat6Labs network of experts, coaches, and mentors.

The startups taking part included online car dealership AutoPlus, educational robot manufacturer Junior Robotics Lab, 3D printing company Onboard, and manufacturing startup SeekMake.

The list was completed by gamified health solution Sghartoon, crypto startup Sqoin, video-based learning platform Study.tn, and travel startup Wantotrip.