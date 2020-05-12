Applications open for $30k Somali accelerator programme

Innovate Ventures is inviting early-stage tech startups based in the Somali region to apply for its accelerator programme, which offers up to US$30,000 in equity investment.

The leading Somali startup accelerator and technology fund, Innovate Ventures has partnered VC4A, Telesom, and Oxfam as part of Work in Progress! project to run the Innovate Accelerator, which to date has graduated over 50 startups and invested almost US$100,000 in graduates.

The latest edition, for which applications are open until June 30, will offer selected startups access to training, mentorship by domain experts, access to an extensive business network, visibility, and the chance to secure investment.

A 12-week programme – based in Hargeisa – that also offers access to leading telecoms and banks in Somaliland and Somalia, the accelerator concludes with a demo day at which the top three startups will receive up to US$30,000 in equity investment from the Innovate Ventures Fund.