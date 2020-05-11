Black SA tech entrepreneurs invited to apply for TechAccel programme

Applications have opened for the TechAccel programme, designed to support black South African tech entrepreneurs through incubation, development support, training, coaching and mentorship in order to assist them to create sustainable business models and scale their entities.

Run by the Johannesburg-based Tshimologong Precinct and IBM, the fully-funded TechAccel programme runs from June until August, and is aimed at post-revenue companies with IT solutions that are looking to grow their offerings and scale, as well as entrepreneurs developing new solutions.

Only BBB-EE candidates will be considered for the programme, which will provide training and coaching to black entrepreneurs. The programme aims to create an environment where participants can connect with other founders and support them in further developing their entrepreneurial skills and their business network.

Participants will also get to meet successful entrepreneurs, investors, and senior personnel at IBM South Africa, and have the chance to develop their businesses and discuss challenges with a mentor as well as with fellow participants in a peer mentoring group

The programme ends with a pitching competition where the winner will be awarded ZAR500,000 (US$27,000) in funding. Applications close on May 15, with shortlisted applicants contacted on May 19.