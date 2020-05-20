Innovate Now accelerator seeks mobile solutions to assist people with disabilities

Innovate Now, Africa’s first assistive technology accelerator is seeking applications from innovators across the continent who are dedicated to developing mobile-based technologies designed to assist people living with disabilities.

The UK Aid-funded Innovate Now, which is run by Global Disability Innovation (GDI) Hub and Amref Enterprises Limited, will soon be concluding its first programme, and plans to accelerate 12 startups in its second cohort.

It will focus on solutions that leverage mobile technologies to enable persons with disabilities to access information and navigate daily life with independence and dignity. Selected finalists will participate in a rigorous three-month virtual programme between June and September, during which they will have access to the Innovate Now Live-Lab Network where they can engage persons with disabilities in the product development process.

At the end of the programme, the startups will present their innovations to a select audience of investors and world leading institutions with the aim of scaling them to reach the populations that need them most. Last year’s five finalists – Vision Vijana, Linccell Technology, Hope Tech Plus, Syna Consulting and Toto SCI – are currently preparing to pitch at the Innovate Now virtual demo Day on June 4.

Applications for the programme can be submitted here until June 8.