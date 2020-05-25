Kenyan e-health startup Access Afya among first to receive funding from MIT Solve as part of $900k round

Kenyan healthcare startup Access Afya has become one of the first investments made by MIT Solve through its new venture vehicle, as part of a US$900,000 bridge funding round.

MIT Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which identified tech-based social entrepreneurs through open innovation challenges and helps them drive transformational impact.

Launched by Solve last year, Solve Innovation Future is a philanthropic venture vehicle that uses debt, equity, and alternative structures to invest in entrepreneurs driving social and environmental impact.

Startups are selected annually through Solve’s open innovation challenges, and backed with amounts ranging from US$75,000 to US$250,000. The initiative has announced its first three investments, and among them is the Nairobi-based Access Afya, which has raised US$90,000 from Solve as part of a US$900,000 bridge financing round.

The startup has developed a modern, digitised healthcare operating system for the urban poor in Kenya, and maintains a chain of clinics, pharmacies, and mobile health facilities for patients. Also funded were Mexican childcare app Kinedu and US-based blockchain-based commerce platform Queen of Raw.

“When we first launched Solve Innovation Future, the world was a very different place,” said Casey van der Stricht, principal at Solve Innovation Future.

“Now more than ever, startups – especially those prioritising social impact – need risk-tolerant and flexible investment capital to scale. Solve is proud to invest in these incredible Solver teams and we look forward to collaborating with other organisations and individuals to unlock much-needed capital for global early-stage social ventures.”