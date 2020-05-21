Kenya’s Pariti launches programme to help African startups with their pitch decks

Kenyan company Pariti has launched a free service for startups to have their pitch decks and investor-facing financial models thoroughly analysed by its team of experts.

Disrupt Africa reported in March on the launch of Pariti, an online platform that connects companies in underserved ecosystems with the global skills and investment they need to succeed.

The company has now launched Pitch, which aims to help startups with their pitch decks. Startups simply go to pitch.pariti.io and upload their materials, after which they will receive detailed, substantive feedback as well as strategic advice around how to position their business to investors.

As part of the programme, some startups will also be given the opportunity to join Lift, Pariti’s newly-launched initiative that provides capital-raising services to startups with no up-front cost. Selected startups will receive advisory services including a full build-out of their investment model and pitch deck, as well as founder coaching, introductions to investors and transaction support through to close.

“We launched these initiatives in order to support the ecosystem at this challenging time,” said Pariti co-founder Wossen Ayele.

“We were still seeing a need for our services but due to market uncertainty, many startups were focusing on cutting expenditures to preserve their runway. We realised that because of our unique model and network of freelancer talent, we’re in a unique position to support. We then decided to create an internal process that would allow us to support startups with investor material review at no cost.”