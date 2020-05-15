LISTEN ** – Episode 2 of Disrupt Podcast

On May 1, Disrupt Africa launched “Disrupt Podcast”, offering listeners a fortnightly wrapup of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the second episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Helium Health chief executive officer (CEO) Adegoke Olubusi in the wake of its US$10 million fundraise, while EWB Ventures investment director Muthoni Wachira talks survival in the time of COVID-19.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Isidore Kpotufe of stabus “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode two now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.