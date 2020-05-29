LISTEN ** – Episode 3 of Disrupt Podcast

On May 1, Disrupt Africa launched “Disrupt Podcast”, offering listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the third episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Jim Chu, founder of Zoom-based pitching initiative The Nest, and Jeremy Leach, CEO of South African insurtech startup Inclusivity Solutions, to discuss the company’s recent funding round and its MNO partnerships model.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Simon Githinji of CashBackApp “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode two now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.