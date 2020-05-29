New programme launched for SDG-focused ventures

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the second edition of the Growth Stage Impact Ventures (GSIV) for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme, aimed at identifying and showcasing mature impact ventures in emerging countries with the catalytic potential to drive both large impact and yield sustainable profit.

Along with the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Orange and SAP, the GSIV for SDGs initiative will see 12 entrepreneurs get invited to pitch their products and solutions at the SDG Finance Geneva Summit, scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021, and get support to access strategic partners to scale up their venture.

The call for nominations – which is open until July 15 – is seeking post-Series A impact ventures providing products and services which reduce inequalities by providing solutions that empower people at the bottom of the pyramid to access to quality health, affordable and clean energy, and by reducing and recovering waste.

Only ventures with headquarters, primary workforce and service provision or product market in developing countries can be eligible for the selection.

“We are delighted to support UNDP in its focus on impact ventures that address the SDGs. Contrary to the multitude of awards and competitions targeting early stage startups, companies invited to GSIV have the potential to bring about rapid and positive change at scale, targeting in particular the bottom of the pyramid,” said Julia Binder, project leader of EPFL Tech4Impact.