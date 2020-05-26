Startups invited to apply for $10k Lagos Urban Innovation Challenge

Nigerian startups have been invited to apply for the first Lagos Urban Innovation Challenge, which offers solutions to critical urban issues access to a virtual accelerator and support worth over US$10,000.

The Lagos Urban Innovation Challenge, which is being run by Utopia in partnership with Skoll Foundation, Lagos Innovates, Future Africa, the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation, Business Insider and Rain Tree, aims to promote solutions that can help solve critical urban issues in Lagos.

Early-stage startups and social entrepreneurs with solutions that can shape the Lagos of the future are encouraged to apply by May 31, with winners gaining access to a virtual urban accelerator, over US$10,000 worth of resources, and access to a support network from the challenge partners.

The Lagos Urban Innovation Challenge is looking for ideas that can help solve critical urban issues in Lagos, under themes such as energy, food and water, gov-tech, mobility, infrastructure, and public health and safety.

“It’s almost inevitable that critical infrastructure will need to be built to support Africa’s urban future. We are super excited to be supporting the entrepreneurs putting in the work now to build the future Africa deserves, and putting us on the path to a new model of urban growth,” said Emmanuel Adegboye, managing partner of Utopia Lagos.

“Shaping Lagos’s urban future will require innovative approaches and collaboration between government, citizens, innovators and corporates.”