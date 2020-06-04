African startups invited to apply for $10k funding from US-based firm

US-based fund Aptive Capital, which supports African entrepreneurs and innovators committed to social impact within their communities, has opened applications for US$10,000 worth of investment.

Launched in 2020 arising from the funding gap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aptive Capital is committed to funding, supporting and coaching early-stage social impact startups.

Post-revenue startups from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia that are ready to scale and deepen their solution are invited to apply for funding, after which 25 startups will be invited for one-on-one Zoom pitching sessions

Ten startups will be selected for the finals, after which five companies will receive US$10,000 in funding. Applications are open until June 10.