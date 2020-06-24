Applications open for latest edition of Egypt’s MINT Incubator

EGBank and Cairo Angels have opened applications for the latest edition of the MINT Incubator, which helps startups grow and become investment-ready.

Cairo Angels – which invests in and supports startups across the Middle East and Africa – and EGBank partnered to launch the three-month equity-free MINT Incubator in 2018, and there have been several editions since.

The programme features a series of mentoring sessions and workshops covering topics such as finance, sales and marketing, growth hacking, accounting basics, legal and governance, attracting and retaining talent, and branding. Participants also receive free co-working space.

This year, for the first time, MINT Incubator also features a fintech-focused track, along with the usual sector-agnostic track, which is designed for startups at the minimal viable product (MVP) stage. The incubator aims to help startups grow their business and become a more attractive investment opportunity.

It culminates in a Demo Day, with participating startups pitching live to an audience of the top angel and venture capital investors in the region. Applications close on August 15.