Applications open for SA leg of Innovating Justice Challenge

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) Southern Africa has opened applications for its Innovating Justice Challenge, which seeks game-changing justice-focused enterprises for support through its accelerator programme.

HiiL is a social enterprise devoted to user-friendly justice, and its Justice Accelerator grows and scales justice innovations to reach more people through a four-month programme that provides EUR10,000 (US$11,400) non-equity, non-debt funding, business development support, access to a global network, international exposure, and connections for further investment opportunities.

The annual Innovating Justice Challenge is used to identify innovations for the accelerator, and takes place in Johannesburg as well as Kampala, Kyiv, Lagos and Nairobi.

HiiL is looking for promising justice innovations that have already shown measurable impact, have the potential to become financially sustainable, and have the plans and ambition to scale across different markets.

“Access to justice underpins every other right and sustainable development goal,” said Themba Mahleka, co-head of the HiiL Justice Accelerator Southern Africa.

“This is the fifth year that we’ve run the Innovating Justice Challenge in the region, and we’ve seen the enthusiasm for innovation in the sector grow and grow. This year, as a result of COVID-19, it’s become even more important to identify and support those startups and organisations which are modernising access to justice, and help them to reach more people, more quickly.”

Applications for the challenge are open until August 5.