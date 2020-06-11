Cairo Angels launches fundraising consultancy for early-stage startups

Cairo Angels has launched a fundraising consultancy for early and growth stage startups operating in the Middle East and Africa.

Cairo Angels is Egypt’s first formal network of angel investors, investing in and supporting startups and early-stage, high-growth businesses.

Its new consultancy services will provide startups with high value advice and support around the fundraising process, including building financial models, preparing a detailed financial plan, formulating strategy and drafting a strategic direction memo, pitch preparation and delivery training, investor outreach and assessment, and negotiating and finalising terms.

A strategic partnership with Microsoft through its 4Afrika initiative will provide these consultancy services to five startups selected by Microsoft located in Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Pakistan. The pilot programme is well underway.

“We are very excited with the launch of our consultancy arm to continue supporting early stage startups with their journey. We are always looking to bring something new to the market and we are confident that by combining our years of experience as investors and leveraging our global network of investment partners, we can provide a unique and compelling solution for startups,” said Aly El Shalakany, chairman of Cairo Angels.

“We could not have found a better partner than Microsoft to successfully pilot this and we are deeply grateful for their support. Our objective is to apply our expertise to take the pain out of fundraising and give founders more time to focus on what they do best: building great businesses that will change the world.”