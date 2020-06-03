Digital banking startup Sparkle launched in Nigeria

Digital banking startup Sparkle has been launched in Nigeria by former Diamond Bank chief executive officer (CEO) and tech entrepreneur Uzoma Dozie, aimed at providing seamless solutions to Nigerian individuals, SMEs and retailers.

Sparkle, which has been granted a banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), offers comprehensive support for individuals, including flexible payments, savings and analytics to provide greater freedom, flexibility and control over finances and lifestyle.

Powered by data and technology, Sparkle is launching a mobile app – available for iOS and Android – giving customers full and free access to one account that offers multiple services and different wallets.

“Sparkle will be transformational for Nigerians across the globe and I am hugely excited to be launching it today. Sparkle is redefining Nigerian commerce by merging financial services with a seamless lifestyle solution,” said Dozie.

“We are removing barriers using technology and data, driving inclusion at scale. In doing so, we are empowering Nigerians to fulfil their potential, democratizing access to valuable solutions for both business and personal needs.”

Sparkle is partnering with Visa, Microsoft and PwC Nigeria to provide industry-leading expertise in APIs, cloud computing, data science, machine learning, tax and financial advisory services for the benefit of Sparkle’s customers. The services offered by Sparkle are all licensed by the CBN.

“We are working with global partners to unleash freedom, flexibility and transparency in Nigeria. We are helping to drive forward the growth of Nigeria’s budding entrepreneurs and individuals,” said Dozie.