Egypt-based Arabic learning startup Zedny launched with $1.2m pre-seed funding

Egypt-based Arabic learning platform Zedny has launched after raising pre-seed investment of US$1.2 million, making over 200 online courses and 400 animated video summaries of global business bestsellers available to users.

Zedny, which rolls out with over 5,000 hours of learning available to users, is available across the Middle East. The startup provides year-long online learning, and also acts as an external employee performance evaluator via its AI integrations.

The startup also integrates gamification into the HR development cycle to encourage individuals to develop their skills and business acumen. The US$1.2 million funding comes from a handful of angel investors, and will be used to expand across the region.

“It is essential that businesses start exploring modern L&D solutions in order to engage their workforce, as well as develop their employees,” said Zedny co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamed Youssef El Baz.

Co-founder and chief commercial officer (CCO) Basil Khattab said Zedny was a pivotal solution both in Egypt and across the Middle East, as Arabic is the language that most employees in use.

“Currently, besides Zedny, there is no localised, Arabic cross-skill learning and development platform that has it all,” he said.