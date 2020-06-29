Egyptian ed-tech startup OTO Courses raises 6-figure funding to build market share

Cairo-based English education platform OTO Courses has secured a six-figure US dollar investment to help it build out its product and expand its market share.

OTO Courses is a digital platform that offers general and specialised English language courses for individuals or businesses. Teachers are carefully selected and trained, with the startup aiming to bridge the gap between traditional education and what the labour market needs by making quality education available to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

The startup has now closed a six-figure US dollar bridge round led by AUC Angels and Changelabs, which comes after it unveiled its latest digital learning product. Having seen average monthly GMV growth of 16 per cent since January, OTO Courses will use the funds to further develop its online platform and grow its market share.

So far OTO Courses has delivered more than 350,000 online hours of education to over 15,000 learners, with more than 150 instructors on board.

“OTO is a perfect example of the kind of innovative thinking and strong leadership Changelabs is looking for in the Egyptian and broader regional startup scene. The company addresses a massive gap in the marketplace, is led by an empathetic and brilliant management team, and has built a differentiated leading-edge technology platform that clearly sets it apart. We’re excited to continue supporting the company in the next phase of its exponential growth,” said Changelabs founder Karim Samra.