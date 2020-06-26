Entries open for AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Entries are now open for the sixth annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards, which celebrate the best in mobile and technology from across Africa.

The annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards provide finalists and winners with global publicity, recognition and networking with industry leaders and investors. The winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2021 to join tech leaders, corporates and investors.

Applications are welcome from technology and mobile ventures with services launched in at least one African market. Companies can enter any of 12 categories, namely Disruptive Innovation, Health Tech, Best African App, Cyber Security Award, Blockchain, Media & Entertainment, Edtech, Fintech, Agri & FoodTech, eCommerce, Mobility, and Social Impact.

The deadline for entries is October 20, with shortlisted finalists announced on November 1.