Ethiopian food delivery startup Deliver Addis secures funding round

Ethiopian food delivery startup Deliver Addis has secured follow-on funding from the Impact Angel Network to increase its capacity and efficiency to bring on new products and services and expand market share.

Members of RENEW’s Impact Angel Network (IAN) have funded a third investment in Roadrunner Technology Solutions, which runs Deliver Addis in Addis Ababa.

Since 2015, Deliver Addis has focused on online food delivery, but in April 2020, in response to increased demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the company expanded services to include an online marketplace that enables Ethiopian consumers to shop for groceries and other essential goods online.

Since the IAN’s initial investment, which financed the enhancement of the startup’s platform and the expansion of its fleet, the company’s daily deliveries have grown by 630 per cent. Deliver Addis now provides food from over 100 restaurants, groceries, flowers, and other consumer products, and the latest investment will further increase its capacity, enabling them to reduce prices and increase efficiency to expand market share and offer new products and services to the market.

“While it hasn’t been easy to launch and grow an e-commerce platform in Ethiopia, the country is changing every day,” said Feleg Tsegaye, founder of Deliver Addis.

“We’re seeing consumers adopt technology not only as a luxury, but, in these challenging times, it’s becoming a necessity. We’re pleased to play our role in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help so many restaurants, local vendors and supermarkets keep their lights on by providing them with an online market. We appreciate all of the support we have received from the community and our stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing to serve them.”