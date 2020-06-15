Female African founders invited to apply for International Mentoring Programme

Non-profit organisation enpact is looking for female founders of growth-stage African tech startups to join its International Mentoring Programme.

The eight-month programme launched by enpact is open to companies from Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa who want to scale, create global partnerships, and explore new markets.

Fifteen selected companies will join a scale-up growth programme tailored to fit their business needs, involving two deep dive bootcamps in Germany and Egypt, on-the-ground personal visits from a dedicated mentor, the opportunity to create partnerships across Europe and Africa, and ongoing mentoring over the course of the programme.

Participants will also join a global network of experienced founders, experts, mentors and innovators.

Eligible companies need to have a strong technology component, a scalable product, a solid business model, and a focus on women in tech or be women-led. All travel expenses are covered for the bootcamps, and no equity is taken, but there is a EUR600 (US$683) participation fee.

Applications are open here until June 28.