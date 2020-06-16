Flat6Labs to graduate 8 startups from Egyptian accelerator

The Flat6Labs Cairo startup accelerator will soon conclude its latest programme with a demo day showcasing the eight Egyptian startups graduating from its first cycle of the year.

Launched in 2011 as the first office of the Flat6Labs MENA regional startup accelerator, the Flat6Labs Cairo programme provides startups with cash funding of between EGP500,000 (US$31,000) and EGP750,000 (US$46,000) with access to possible follow-on funding.

Participating companies also gain access to strategic mentorship, office space, a multitude of perks and services from various partners, and entrepreneurship-focused business training and workshops.

The eight graduating startups – who will pitch at the demo day tomorrow – are vehicle services platform 3atlana, voice analytics service Bosla, PoS startup CreditGO, service provider directory inploy, biotech startup mycelium, clothing brand Opio, fleet management software Tayar and logistics startup Wedel.

The demo day will take place on Wednesday, June 24.