GIZ, IBM partner Ghana Tech Lab for AI accelerator

Ghana Tech Lab has partnered Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and IBM to run an AI-focused accelerator programme.

The Africa AI Accelerator has been designed by Ghana Tech Lab to promote local innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data usage.

The first cohort will support 10 AI startups from Ghana, South Africa, Rwanda, and Uganda, with programme partners IBM and GIZ, whose AI and technology entrepreneurship initiatives include FAIR Forward and Make-IT in Africa.

The programme has been structured to provide startups with technical product development and business development support through a blended accelerator with a virtual and physical interface.

Customised to boost collaboration between startups and corporates, commercial partners, and investors, participating startups will receive support to meet clear growth aspirations through measurable target setting.

Applications are open here.