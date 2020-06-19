Google for Startups Accelerator Africa selects 20 startups for virtual programme

Twenty African tech startups have been selected for the fifth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which will take place virtually.

Formed six years ago, and until recently known as Launchpad, the Google for Startups Accelerator connects startups from around the world with Google staff, networks, methodologies, and technologies, and has worked with market leaders in over 40 countries.

Having launched its first African programme in March 2018, Google has held a further three programmes in Africa, with the most recent one taking place late last year. All of the previous programmes have included 12 startups, but the fifth edition will feature 12, and will be entirely virtual.

The programme will run for three months, with one virtual bootcamp each month. It begins on June 29, and culminates on September 11. The aim is to help participating startups leverage Google’s technologies and people in order to scale.

Eight of the selected startups hail from Nigeria, namely consumer credit platform CredPal, farmer financing startup Crop2Cash, insurtech platform Curacel, eventing platform Festival Coins, legal database Judy, freight forwarder Send, media platform Stears, and e-health platform The Smarthub.

Kenya is represented by four – logistics platform AmiTruck, transport-tech startup BuuPass, consumer lending service Crediation, diagnostics software provider Ilara Health, enterprise resource planning tool UzaPoint, and blended learning platform Zuka Data Science – and South Africa by two, namely video-making platform Beamm and mobile money management service Franc.

The list is completed by Tunisian financial inclusion startup Kaoun, Zimbabwean logistics platform Thumeza, Ethiopian e-hailing service ZayRide, and Ghanaian tech-based skincare company Adi+Bolga.