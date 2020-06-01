Kenyan procurement startup secures funding commitments from The Nest

Kenyan procurement startup xetova has secured a funding commitment after taking part in last week’s edition of online pitching show The Nest.

Disrupt Africa reported last month on the COVID-19 lockdown-inspired The Nest, a Zoom-based digital event where each week startups pitch to a panel of angel investors, and anyone else that wishes to listen, in a bid to secure funding.

A host of startups, most recently Ugandan solar startup OneLamp, have obtained funding commitments and expressions of interest so far, and the sixth episode last Thursday saw another two startups take part.

Both startups were from Kenya. While Zaidi, which is working to develop a leaner and more fair and transparent value chain for the milk market, received investor interest and propositions from the audience, it was xetova, an interactive platform designed to enhance performance in Africa’s procurement marketplace, that stole the show.

The startup received a commitment from Laurent Lamothe, who founded R-Ventures, an emerging markets-focused venture capital fund, and was also the prime minister of Haïti from 2012 until 2014.

The other investors were Sewu-Steve Tawia, and Atlantica Ventures founding partner Aniko Szigetvari.

