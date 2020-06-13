LISTEN ** – Episode 4 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the fourth episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Abe Cambridge, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sun Exchange, which recently closed a US$4 million Series A round. Also joining the team was Medea Degbe, president of the Benin Business Angel Network (BBAN), which recently made its first investment.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Daisy Myburgh of South African prop-tech startup Roundr “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode four now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.