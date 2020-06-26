LISTEN ** – Episode 5 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the fifth episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by a host of founders in the African e-health space as the team marks the release of the latest edition of its High Tech Health report with a deep dive into the sector. Nnena Nkongho of growth capital firm DiGAME Investment Company was also a guest.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Gabriel Ekman of Rwandan ed-tech startup BAG Innovation “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode five now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.