Nigerian mobility startup Plentywaka launches B2C logistics platform

Nigerian startup Plentywaka, which runs a bus transportation network in Lagos, has expanded its offering by launching “Logistics By Plentywaka”, a B2C delivery service.

Launched in 2019, Plentywaka has built a platform of over 40,000 customers and seen substantial growth since the beginning of 2020.

In a direct response to the city-wide lockdown and restriction of movement, the startup has now launched Logistics By Plentywaka, which will provide its customers with same-day service and a range of logistical vehicles, including cooling vans, trucks and bikes, that can be easily selected depending on the requirements.

Available on Android and iOS, Logistics By Plentywaka allows customers to send packages of all sizes and fragility at affordable rates.

“The effects of COVID-19 are being felt everywhere; the world has seen a mass loss of life, a sharp downturn to global economies and a fundamental shift in how people move about, work, and go about their domestic lives. In the midst of all of this, companies like ours have had to look at how we can continue to innovate and support both businesses, and people who need access to goods, by leveraging innovative technology to streamline the processes,” said Johnny Enagwolor, managing director and co-founder of Plentywaka.

“We’ve worked with a number of partners, as well as many of our own drivers, to build out the infrastructure required to deliver a cost-effective and efficient logistics service. Furthermore, we’re also pleased to be opening up new opportunities to those who’ve lost their regular source of income since COVID-19.”

Logistics by Plentywaka is now looking for partners and vehicle owners, who will have the flexibility to earn money on their own schedule from an existing customer base of over 40,000 individuals, and access to its technology infrastructure.

Plentywaka has also recently launched its Staff Bus Solutions for companies to transport their staff to work, minimising the risk of exposure to COVID-19, and expanded so riders can travel from Ikeja to Victoria Island.