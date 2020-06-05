Nigerian startup OjaExpress accepted into Techstars Kansas City accelerator

Nigerian startup OjaExpress, a digital platform that allows users to shop online for ethnic, cultural and religious ingredients, has gained acceptance into the Techstars Kansas City accelerator, gaining access to US$120,000 in seed funding and additional support.

OjaExpress works with independent grocers, such as mom-and-pop shops, who carry hard to find ingredients, and helps them serve immigrant communities, helping them to sell online and acquire more customers while giving current customers a convenient way to shop from their store.

The startup has been accepted into the Techstars Kansas City accelerator to speed its growth. A worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, Techstars connects founders and their teams with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporate partners who will help their companies grow. As part of the latest cohort, OjaExpress also secured US$120,000 in seed funding.

“We are excited about being selected as a Techstars Kansas City company. We feel aligned with the Kansas City leadership team, and we look forward to what we will achieve,” said Boyede Sobitan, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of OjaExpress.

“The global Techstars network is so powerful and robust and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it and learn from our peers and those who went through the program before us.”

To date, OjaExpress has delivered thousands of orders. Chief technical officer (CTO) and co-founder Fola Dada said there were so many immigrants in the United States that are underserved.

“Many of the stores that service their needs don’t have the technology and capabilities to provide the same level of services as larger chains – we hope to fill this gap and alleviate the pain point for both with our solution,” he said.