SA fintech startup Centbee enables electricity, airtime, data purchases using BitcoinSV

South African fintech startup Centbee has launched a new feature in its BitcoinSV wallet that allows users to purchase prepaid electricity, airtime and data.

Users of Centbee have been able to top up their wallets with BitcoinSV from over 50,000 retail stores since early 2019, and from their South African bank accounts since February 2020, while BitcoinSV can also be bought from two South African cryptocurrency exchanges.

The startup has now expanded its offering, providing Centbee users with a new “buy” button in the app menu where they can purchase prepaid electricity, airtime and data from mobile networks in South Africa using the BitcoinSV already in their wallets.

“This is the reason I built the Centbee app. To make bitcoin useful, convenient and accessible so that anyone with a mobile phone can use it like cash, which was always bitcoin’s vision. Now, with a way to buy everyday products and services with BitcoinSV, we’re one step closer to making BitcoinSV the everyday electronic cash that millions of people can use,” said Centbee co-founder Lorien Gamaroff.