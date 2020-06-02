See what crypto leaders have to say about bitcoin—and win $20 from Paxful!

Throughout the month of June, Paxful will be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.

You’ll be hearing insights from leading Africa-focused crypto entrepreneurs, social enterprises, and other industry professionals.

Join us to learn more about the crypto industry and get a chance to win 20 USD worth of bitcoin after each session! Here’s what we’ll be discussing:

June 2: AMA with Founders

June 4: Bitcoin for the African Youth as an alternative source of income during COVID-19

June 9: The Impact of Bitcoin as a Philanthropic Tool

June 11: The KYC Challenge in Africa

June 16: Bitcoin and Paxful 101

June 18: How to Become a Crypto Influencer