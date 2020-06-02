See what crypto leaders have to say about bitcoin—and win $20 from Paxful!

Throughout the month of June, Paxful will be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.
You’ll be hearing insights from leading Africa-focused crypto entrepreneurs, social enterprises, and other industry professionals.
Join us to learn more about the crypto industry and get a chance to win 20 USD worth of bitcoin after each session! Here’s what we’ll be discussing:
June 2: AMA with Founders
June 4: Bitcoin for the African Youth as an alternative source of income during COVID-19
June 9: The Impact of Bitcoin as a Philanthropic Tool
June 11: The KYC Challenge in Africa
June 16: Bitcoin and Paxful 101
June 18: How to Become a Crypto Influencer
If you have questions for the Paxful founders, tweet using #AskPaxful to let them know.
Hope to see you there!
Thanks,
Your friends at Paxful