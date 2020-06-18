The Ultimate CEO Guide to beating Covid-19 – in your pocket

During crises like this, leading with speed and precision can make the difference between survival and failure. But leading like that in a turbulent and very uncertain world feels unrealistic for most small, medium and micro-sized enterprise (SMME) leaders.

For example, while most small business leaders feel the need for multiple scenario plans to deal with the current high levels of uncertainty, most are still struggling to define those scenarios, let alone the plans, due to the level of uncertainty and rate of change in the trading environment.

That is why 10X-e and First National Bank (FNB) have launched the Covid-19 Leadership Field Guide: a comprehensive, free and online resource to help CEOs and founders of small businesses with the practical guidance they need to lead their businesses through this crisis, replete with downloadable tools and templates.

The online platform is also supported by direct, interactive sessions with panels of seasoned leaders, allowing CEO’s to pose their specific questions to veterans ‘who’ve been there’.

Initiated by 10X-e founder and CEO Jason Goldberg, the online field guide is a free and open platform for businesses across Africa.

“CEOs are inundated with free tips, webinars, and advice on how to deal with the crisis, all of which creates a messy cloud of wisdom and aids that are hard to prioritise and execute on. Our goal is to turn that daunting cloud into a simple, step-wise journey that gives you what you need, when you need it, so you can focus on one thing at a time – the right thing for now – with the confidence that you have access to the very best practical guidance and tools. We’re providing the tools and expertise on self-leadership (because your ‘inner game’ is your biggest lever to shift your fortunes in this crisis), team leadership specific to the challenges you’ll face in this crisis, scenario planning, liquidity management, human resources, contracts and customer management, to name a few,” says Goldberg.

Business leaders who are determined to navigate this crisis will benefit by having a clear picture of the road ahead, and the steps to take along the way. The platform addresses complex issues that are unique to the Covid-19 crisis and, through the high impact interactive sessions, 10X-e will provide additional high-touch guidance to those who need more engagement.

With support from FNB, who funded the building of the platform, ENSafrica and many other content contributors, the Covid-19 Online Leadership Field Guide will remain an open platform, available free of charge to Africa’s entrepreneurial leadership teams. Through this platform, 10X-e aims to help businesses survive, come out the other side of this crisis, grow and ultimately scale impact by assisting business leaders to navigate this crisis with wisdom and skill.

To explore the Covid-19 Leadership Field Guide and to register for the interactive sessions, click here: https://10x-e.africa/leadership-field-guide/

Notes to editors

About 10X-e

At 10X Entrepreneur (10X-e), our mission is to scale impact by growing businesses. We specialise in scaling innovation led, high growth ventures in Africa. Through a highly experienced team of former-Founders and CEO’s, 10X-e provides cutting edge tools, skills and seasoned advice for high teams to scale up.

Jason Goldberg, founder and CEO of 10X-e

Since starting his career at Bain and Co. and later as a corporate strategist, Jason founded Edge Growth, the Vumela Fund and 10X-e to scale Businesses in Africa. Jason has spent the last 14 years investing in, starting, scaling, advising, accelerating and sitting on boards of high potential ventures. He has burnt out scaling, been the biggest problem in his own business, lived through years of the dark valley and accumulated a vast tapestry of scars! He is passionate about growing business leaders and their businesses to scale impact.